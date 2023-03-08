ED summons Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning on March 9 in Delhi excise money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
ED summons Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning on March 9 in Delhi excise money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Kavitha
- Chandrashekar Rao's
- Telangana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC directs Delhi govt to consider representation highlighting inadequacies in Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act
Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius
Traffic likely to be affected near Janpath owing to BJP protest: Delhi Police advisory
Delhi Govt to commence Mega Plantation Drive from Feb 26, aims to plant 52 lakh trees this year
Excise Case: Delhi court sends Magunta Raghava Reddy, Rajesh Joshi to judicial custody