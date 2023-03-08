Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma .
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pradyot Kishore Debbarma
- Amit Shah
- Tipra Motha
Advertisement