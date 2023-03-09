''I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?'' asks BRS leader Kavitha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
''I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?'' asks BRS leader Kavitha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavitha
Advertisement