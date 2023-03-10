ED searches several locations in Bihar, including of some RJD functionaries, in land for jobs 'scam' linked money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
ED searches several locations in Bihar, including of some RJD functionaries, in land for jobs 'scam' linked money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
Advertisement