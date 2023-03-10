Security cooperation is important pillar of our comprehensive strategic ties:PM Modi after talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Security cooperation is important pillar of our comprehensive strategic ties:PM Modi after talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Australian
- Anthony Albanese
Advertisement