We discussed maritime security in Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security: PM Modi after talks with Australian counterpart Albanese.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
