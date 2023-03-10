NDMA and NDRF did a commendable job in wake of recent earthquake in Turkiye: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
NDMA and NDRF did a commendable job in wake of recent earthquake in Turkiye: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
On one hand there is PM Modi-led BJP strengthening India, and on the other there is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress linked with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang: Amit Shah in Karnataka.
Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we will give such a govt that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it number one state in South India: Amit Shah in Karnataka.
India is moving from privilege to potential under Modi govt: Amit Shah in Karnataka
Give a chance to Yediyurappa for corruption-free government: Amit Shah in Karnataka
We will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India, says Amit Shah