It is a matter of pride for every Indian that world has appreciated our work in the aftermath of earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
It is a matter of pride for every Indian that world has appreciated our work in the aftermath of earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian stock indices extend losses over weak global cues
Indian-American businessman Punit Renjen in line to succeed Hasso Plattner as chairman of SAP SE
Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute
Biden nominates Indian American Ajay Banga to lead World Bank
First medium range surface to air missile regiment of Indian Army raised in Eastern Command