Rs 1 crore of unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family: ED on land-for-jobs case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Rs 1 crore of unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family: ED on land-for-jobs case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1
- Rs 600
- Lalu Prasad's
Advertisement