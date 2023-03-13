Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after treasury and opposition benches trade charges over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after treasury and opposition benches trade charges over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi's
- treasury
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement