Opposition is together, will continue to demand JPC on Adani issue: Cong's Kharge after marching with Oppn MPs from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
