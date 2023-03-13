HSBC will take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank, another move to avert a potential banking crisis, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
