AIADMK attempts to raise issues in TN Assembly leading to a din during Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's Budget presentation.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:07 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK attempts to raise issues in TN Assembly leading to a din during Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's Budget presentation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TN Assembly
- Finance
- Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's
- AIADMK
Advertisement