TN FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces Rs 5 crore financial allocation to translate BR Ambedkar's works into Tamil.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
