TN's revenue deficit reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore, says TN FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his budget speech.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:23 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
