Delhi Eco Survey: Tax collection of Delhi govt registers 36% growth during 2021-22 against negative growth of 19.53% in 2020-21 due to Covid.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:35 IST
