Some unresolved issues, unfulfilled demands call for big stir: Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal after meeting agri minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Some unresolved issues, unfulfilled demands call for big stir: Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal after meeting agri minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kisan Morcha
- Darshan Pal
Advertisement