Delhi Police case over protest outside Indian High Commission in London registered under IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police case over protest outside Indian High Commission in London registered under IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- UAPA
- Delhi
- Indian High Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK investors Aviva, M&G join calls to revive London's financial appeal
London’s Indian-origin Deputy Mayor heads trade mission to Delhi, Bengaluru
From wine country to London, bank's failure shakes worldwide
Bank of London submits proposal for SVB's UK arm
Some people trying to defame country: CM Adityanath over Rahul's remarks in London