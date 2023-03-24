FM Nirmala Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha for consideration amidst sloganeering by opposition members.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
FM Nirmala Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha for consideration amidst sloganeering by opposition members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bill 2023
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement