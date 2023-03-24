We're fighting for JPC into Adani issue, BJP scared as there's something fishy. We'll keep fighting unitedly for it: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
