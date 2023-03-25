CRPF fought against Left-wing extremism and achieved success in coordination with police: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Bastar | Updated: 25-03-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 09:47 IST
