Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrives at CBI headquarters in Delhi to face questioning in connection with land-for-jobs scam: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 10:42 IST
- India
