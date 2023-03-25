Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement