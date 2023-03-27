FDIC says First Citizens will acquire much of Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse has rattled the banking industry, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-03-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 11:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
