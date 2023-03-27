Israeli Airports Authority says flights out of main international airport have been grounded following strike call, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Airports Authority says flights out of main international airport have been grounded following strike call, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli Airports Authority
Advertisement