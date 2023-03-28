Madras HC rejects applications by O Panneerselvam and others against AIADMK general council resolutions and general secretary election.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 10:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
