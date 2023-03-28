There is an army of people who ridiculed GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, but we never cared about that: Union Home Minister Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
