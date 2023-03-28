Calcutta HC orders CBI investigation into allegations of attack on Union MoS for Home Nisith Pramanik and his convoy in Cooch Behar district on Feb 25.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:55 IST
India
- India
