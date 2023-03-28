Left Menu

Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:46 IST
Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena.
Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena.

