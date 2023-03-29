SC refers to speeches of former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee; says people from remote areas used to gather to hear them.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refers to speeches of former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee; says people from remote areas used to gather to hear them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihari Vajpayee
- Jawaharlal Nehru
Advertisement