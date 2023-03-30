India reports 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly six months; active cases rise to 13,509: Health ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
