Delhi govt to set up 12 Schools of Applied Learning where focus will be on applicability rather than rote learning: Atishi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt to set up 12 Schools of Applied Learning where focus will be on applicability rather than rote learning: Atishi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atishi
- Delhi
- Applied Learning
Advertisement