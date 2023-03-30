CBI carrying out searches at premises of a doctor and others in connection with alleged corruption in Safdarjung hospital: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI carrying out searches at premises of a doctor and others in connection with alleged corruption in Safdarjung hospital: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Safdarjung
Advertisement