XBB 1.16 predominant Covid variant at present, accounts for 48 pc of all positive cases. It spreads rapidly but not severe: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
XBB 1.16 predominant Covid variant at present, accounts for 48 pc of all positive cases. It spreads rapidly but not severe: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
Advertisement