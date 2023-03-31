Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession in Howrah, takes stock of situation: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession in Howrah, takes stock of situation: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal biz meet in Nov, govt plans campaign in multiple states
Bengaluru honoured with USD 150,000 global award for tobacco control efforts
Truecaller opens its first exclusive India office in Bengaluru, can host 250 staff
West Bengal STF recovers 3.5 kg Heroin, two arrested
IED expert of JMB terror group awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment in Bengaluru