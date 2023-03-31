Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession in Howrah, takes stock of situation: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

