Plea alleging misuse of central probe agencies: Laying down general guidelines not possible without facts of particular case, says apex court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Plea alleging misuse of central probe agencies: Laying down general guidelines not possible without facts of particular case, says apex court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- apex court
Advertisement