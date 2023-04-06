SC agrees to hear on April 14 AAP govt's plea against Delhi LG's approval with riders to send teachers to Finland for training.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
