Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur, say Punjab police officials.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:18 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
