Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa writes to party president J P Nadda, opts out of contesting upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:32 IST
