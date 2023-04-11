On China objecting to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal, MEA spokesman says such objections do not stand to reason and will not change reality.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:37 IST
