Rahul Gandhi is mercilessly attacked by the whole government, ministers and Prime Minister just because he asks questions: Priyanka Gandhi.
PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi is mercilessly attacked by the whole government, ministers and Prime Minister just because he asks questions: Priyanka Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement