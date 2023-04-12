Had a historic meeting, will unite all opposition parties for upcoming polls: Congress chief Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Had a historic meeting, will unite all opposition parties for upcoming polls: Congress chief Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Bihar CM
- Kharge
- Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Biden calls Nashville shooting "sick", urges Congress to pass assault weapons ban
"Can live with his mother or he can come to me...," Congress chief Kharge on Rahul Gandhi bungalow row
Congress MPs give suspension of business notice over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Ready for open discussion: K'taka BJP chief challenges Congress on reservation issue
US regulators to face sharp questions from Congress over bank collapses