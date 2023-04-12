There is no enmity with BJP, it is an ideological battle: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at press conference on social security.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no enmity with BJP, it is an ideological battle: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at press conference on social security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement