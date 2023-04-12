Six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine for COVID-19 available. Adults need to mask up and take a booster shot: SII CEO Poonawalla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
