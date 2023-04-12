TCS says its revenue increased 16.9 pc to Rs 59,162 crore in Q4 from Rs 50,591 crore a year ago.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
TCS says its revenue increased 16.9 pc to Rs 59,162 crore in Q4 from Rs 50,591 crore a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Assam, three arrested
Croda to build new Rs 500-cr plant in Dahej
Assam House lauds boxing champ Lovlina; state announces Rs 50 lakh reward
Assam govt announces reward of Rs 50 lakh for golden girl Lovlina Borgohain
Maha: Three 'sadhus' booked for cheating woman of Rs 50,000