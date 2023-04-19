Ministry of External Affairs and Indian mission in Khartoum are continuously monitoring situation in Sudan, say govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:40 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
