Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE assured EAM Jaishankar of practical support on ground, say sources over safety of Indians in Sudan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE assured EAM Jaishankar of practical support on ground, say sources over safety of Indians in Sudan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EAM Jaishankar
- Indians
- Saudi Arabia
- Sudan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over loss of lives in Sikkim avalanche
EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda
EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique
EAM Jaishankar meets Ugandan counterpart Jeje, takes stock of 'close and historical' ties and explores possibilities of tie-ups
EAM Jaishankar meets Ugandan counterpart Jeje, takes stock of 'close and historical' ties and possibilities of tie-ups