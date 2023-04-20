SC agrees to hear plea challenging grant of protection from arrest to YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in murder case of ex-AP minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
