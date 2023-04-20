Need of hour that people, nations prioritise global interest along with their interests: PM Modi at Global Buddhist Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Need of hour that people, nations prioritise global interest along with their interests: PM Modi at Global Buddhist Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi at Global Buddhist Summit
Advertisement