We will continue to avail all options still available to us under law: Cong after court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
We will continue to avail all options still available to us under law: Cong after court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi's
Advertisement